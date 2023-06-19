POLICE believe the two men at the centre of a deadly stabbing in Tamworth were known to each other.
A full-scale murder investigation is in full swing in Tamworth but no charges have been laid, with a 28-year-old man still being questioned on Monday morning.
The state's homicide squad have arrived in the city to help Oxley detectives piece together the events that led to the deadly stabbing.
The city's top cop Oxley Superintendent Bruce Grassick fronted the media on Monday morning and confirmed the men were known to each other, and that the 37-year-old murder victim had been drinking "with others" in the lead-up to the stabbing.
Superintendent Grassick said the man in custody is "continuing to assist with inquiries".
Police said they are speaking with multiple witnesses to put together a full timeline of events and reassure the public they "have well and truly got this matter in hand."
"Emergency services responded at 3:15pm [on Sunday], we had a gentlemen with us in custody at 9:50pm, which is an extremely swift response to these type of matters," Superintendent Grassick said.
Police have cordoned off the housing complex on Susanne Street, on the corner of Woodward Avenue, where the stabbing occurred.
Officers are combing the neighbourhood in addition to the area around Cossa Street in West Tamworth where the other man was arrested late on Sunday night.
Superintendent Grassick said several items have been seized by officers, and will undergo forensic testing to determine if they were used in the attack. He said it was "quite a large search area".
He also said anyone with information about the incident should contact Oxley police on 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"It's important for people to come forward because we might not be able to knock on your door or speak to you today and we need to hear from you," Superindendent Grassick said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
