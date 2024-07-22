Two men to face court over ATM thefts in Tamworth region

Two men have been charged and bailed to face court in August over three ATM thefts in the Tamworth region.
The arrests and charges were laid on Saturday, July 20, by police as part of Strike Force Pell - a unit established in June 2024 following multiple break and enter-related offences in the region.
Timothy Richardson, 44, appeared in Tamworth Local Court on Sunday, July 21, charged with three counts of break and enter house etc steal, larceny; fail to comply digital evidence access order direction; and possess prohibited drug.
Richardson, who was arrested at Somerton, had his matter adjourned for mention with bail granted.
A 39 year-old-man, arrested in West Tamworth on the same matter, was granted conditional bail.
Both men will next appear in Tamworth Local Court on Monday, August 12.
Despite the arrests, Oxley Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Tom Aylett, said the Strike Force Pell investigation was ongoing.
He said police were canvassing the possibilities other people were involved in the thefts, possibly directly with robberies or after the fact.
"If there is sufficient evidence obtained to demonstrate those persons were linked with the commission of these offences they will also be charged and be put before the court," Detective Inspector Tom Aylett said.
Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
