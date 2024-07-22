The Northern Daily Leader
Two men to face court over ATM thefts in Tamworth region

By Emma Downey
Updated July 23 2024 - 8:59am, first published 5:45am
Two men, 44 and 39, have been bailed to appear in Tamworth Local Court in August to answer charges related to ATM thefts in the Tamworth region. Picture from file
Two men, 44 and 39, have been bailed to appear in Tamworth Local Court in August to answer charges related to ATM thefts in the Tamworth region.

Two men have been charged and bailed to face court in August over three ATM thefts in the Tamworth region.

