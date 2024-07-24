The Northern Daily Leader
Man pleads guilty to charges for armed servo robbery on Goonoo Goonoo Rd

By Emma Downey
July 25 2024 - 5:30am
South Tamworth man will be sentenced in Tamworth Local Court in September for an armed robbery of a service station. Picture from file
South Tamworth man will be sentenced in Tamworth Local Court in September for an armed robbery of a service station. Picture from file

A man involved in an armed robbery at service station in the early hours of the morning has pleaded guilty to charges of shoplifting, larceny and carrying a knife in a public place.

