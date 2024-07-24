Man pleads guilty to charges for armed servo robbery on Goonoo Goonoo Rd

A man involved in an armed robbery at service station in the early hours of the morning has pleaded guilty to charges of shoplifting, larceny and carrying a knife in a public place.
Stanley Fernando, 44, appeared in Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday, July 16, to answer two sets of charges.
Fernando was the second man arrested in relation to the Coles Shell Express robbery, pleading guilty to charges of shoplifting to the value of less than $2000; larceny to the value of less than $2000; and being in custody of knife in a public place (subsequent offence).
The 44-year-old was one of two men involved in the Goonoo Goonoo Road robbery, which took place just before 1am.
During the incident a service station attendant was threatened with a knife, and food was stolen.
The attendant was shaken but not hurt.
Following enquiries at about 1.30pm on the Monday police arrested Fernando at a home on Goonoo Goonoo Road, South Tamworth.
Fernando will return to Tamworth Local Court on September 4 for sentencing over the service station matter.
During the arrest on June 24, the 44-year-old was also charged in connection with a second, unrelated incident.
Fernando pleaded not guilty to the second set of charges: larceny to the value of less than $2000; and enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse.
He will return to Tamworth Local Court for a police mention in relation to the second set of charges on August 12.
The 44-year-old did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused by Magistrate Julie Soars.
