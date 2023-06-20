The Northern Daily Leader
Dylan Fisher accused of Tamworth murder, as strike force investigates stabbing

Tess Kelly
Breanna Chillingworth
By Tess Kelly, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
A MAN accused of stabbing and killing another man in Tamworth will stay behind bars as detectives try and piece together what happened.

Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

