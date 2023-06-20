A MAN accused of stabbing and killing another man in Tamworth will stay behind bars as detectives try and piece together what happened.
Dylan Fisher did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday morning when his case was called for the first time.
He's facing one lone charge of murder, accused of killing 37-year-old Tamworth man Jacob Rooks.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Fisher is charged with the murder of Mr Rooks at 3.12pm on Sunday, June 18, at South Tamworth.
Detectives allege the murder occurred at a unit block off Susanne Street.
Fisher - who lives in Woolomin - was then arrested at 10.05pm that same night in Cossa Street.
In court, his Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor told the court Fisher would not be applying for bail.
"No application today, Your honour," the solicitor said.
READ ALSO:
About 10 family and friends of the accused were in court for the first mention of the case, but Fisher was not required to enter a plea to the allegation.
Magistrate Julie Soars said "given the serious nature" of the offence she expected there would be several mentions, and the case could end up with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
"There may be a few mentions," she said.
Ms Soars formally refused bail on the charge, and ordered he remain in custody until the next mention.
Fisher is due to appear via video link from prison when his case returns to the same court in August.
The 28-year-old had been behind bars in the cells of Tamworth Police Station since he was arrested by Oxley detectives on Sunday night.
The police case is the two men were known to each other and the deadly stabbing on Sunday was not random.
On Tuesday, detectives continued their investigations into the stabbing in the courtyard of the complex, on the corner of Susanne Street and Woodward Avenue.
Strike Force Glenduart has been set up by Oxley detectives and the state's homicide squad to piece together the circumstances surrounding Mr Rooks' death.
On Tuesday, detectives and plain clothes police returned to the crime scene in Susanne Street, using metal detectors and other resources to scan the yards and street for clues.
Police said a detailed line search had been undertaken from the crime scene to where Fisher was arrested more than 1.5km away in Cossa Street.
Strike Force Glenduart investigators have said the timeline of events between the stabbing and the accused's arrest just after 10pm are critical to the investigation.
Homicide investigators remain in Tamworth assisting Oxley detectives as they build their case.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information in connection to Sunday's deadly stabbing - that has not already spoken to police - to come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.