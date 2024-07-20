Teenager charged with multiple break in and vehicle theft offences

A teenager has been caught with the keys to a stolen vehicle and a screwdriver, following a series of break in and car thefts across Tamworth on Friday, July 19.
Police have charged the 15-year-old boy with: two counts of blackened/disguised with intent to commit indictable offence; two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence; receive property-theft (serious indictable offence), and goods suspected stolen in/on premises.
The charges were laid by police as part of Operation Regional Mongoose - a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime, committed predominately by young offenders.
The operation began early Friday morning, when Oxley Police received a report that a grey Honda Accord had been stolen from a home on Duri Road, West Tamworth.
About 4.50am, police were then called to a home on Kaputar Close, North Tamworth, following reports of a break in.
Officers attended and were told the resident chased an unknown person from their property before they allegedly drove off in a grey Honda sedan.
About 5am, police were called to a property on Johnston Street, North Tamworth, following reports of an attempted break in, and told an unknown male had fled the property on foot.
At about 5.30am, a Hyundai Palisade was allegedly stolen from a home on Bligh Street, North Tamworth.
Police were patrolling Kenny Drive, West Tamworth, about 5.50am when they located the allegedly stolen Honda.
When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. The chase was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
About 9pm police attended Tingira Street, West Tamworth, and arrested the 15-year-old boy.
During a search of the teenager, officers allegedly located and seized a car key belonging to one of the stolen vehicles and a screwdriver.
The teen was refused bail and appeared before Tamworth Children's Court on Saturday, July 20.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
