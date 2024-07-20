The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Police

Teenager charged with multiple break in and vehicle theft offences

By Emma Downey
July 21 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Tamworth teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple offences following a series of break and enters. Picture from file
A Tamworth teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple offences following a series of break and enters. Picture from file

A teenager has been caught with the keys to a stolen vehicle and a screwdriver, following a series of break in and car thefts across Tamworth on Friday, July 19.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.