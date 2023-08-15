A MAN accused of wielding a firearm after downing rum drinks has been ordered to stay behind bars.
Luke James Holt appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested and charged with a string of intimidation and gun offences.
He's facing allegations of assaulting a woman, and intimidating two men in Gunnedah.
The court heard the 35-year-old allegedly rocked up at a neighbour's house when a fight was going on, and was armed with a gel blaster revolver firearm.
After reading the police facts, Magistrate Mark Whelan said Holt allegedly yelled "I'm going to fix you c**** all up" while wielding the gun.
Mr Whelan said after viewing an image of the alleged firearm, although it was a gel blaster gun, "it was extremely life-like".
"These are serious matters," he told the court.
The Narrabri man is accused of being in possession of an unauthorised firearm; handling or using the firearm while under the influence of alcohol; and not keeping the firearm safely.
He is also charged with three counts of stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm; two counts of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence; and one count of common assault.
Police allege the gun was a Smith and Wesson ZP-5 gel blaster revolver firearm, and Holt had been under the influence of rum while using it.
The offences are alleged to have occurred in Gunnedah between August 12 and the early hours of August 13.
Holt has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
Police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett said police were especially concerned with the alleged firearm offences and would be opposing Holt's bid for bail.
He said the photo of the gel blaster shows how "realistic" the firearm looks.
"The amount of fear that would have instilled in the person that was directed towards," Sergeant Brissett said.
Holt's Legal Aid defence solicitor Adam Ryan made an unsuccessful application to get the 35-year-old released from custody
He offered up strong bail conditions, including staying out of Gunnedah; reporting to police daily; abiding by a curfew; and steering clear of drugs and alcohol.
Mr Ryan said Holt hadn't been in trouble with the law since 2015, and had got his "life on track".
"He's been a law abiding citizen for the last eight years," Mr Ryan told the court.
Sergeant Brissett said the matter had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to take on the case, which could see it eventually end up in the district court for trial or sentence.
Mr Whelan said Holt posed an "unacceptable" risk and refused the 35-year-old bail.
Holt will remain in custody until the matter returns to court in Gunnedah next month.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council.
