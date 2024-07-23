The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Police

Police officer charged with two counts of intimidation and assault

By Newsroom
Updated July 23 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW Police officer from the Western Region has been charged with two counts of intimidation and common assault. Picture from file
A NSW Police officer from the Western Region has been charged with two counts of intimidation and common assault. Picture from file

A Western Region police officer has been charged following an investigation into alleged domestic violence related offences in the state's New England region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.