A MAGISTRATE has denied bail for a Tamworth man charged with the stabbing murder of another.
Dylan Fisher, aged 28, did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday morning, and his Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) solicitor said there was no application for release.
Fisher is accused of one count of murdering a 37-year-old man at a unit block in Susanne Street about 3 o'clock on Sunday afternoon, and was not required to enter a plea to the charge.
Magistrate Julie Soars formally denied bail, ordering the 28-year-old accused be remanded in custody until his next appearance.
About 10 friends and family members were in court for the first mention of the case.
He will now be transferred to the custody of Corrective Services NSW and the case will return to court in August.
Fisher has been in custody at Tamworth Police Station since his arrest by Oxley detectives in Cossa Street in West Tamworth just before 10pm on Sunday, June 18.
Police will allege in court the pair were known to one another and Sunday afternoon's deadly stabbing in South Tamworth was not a random attack.
Homicide investigators have travelled to Tamworth and are working hand-in-hand with Oxley detectives to piece together the moments leading up to and after the violent attack.
On Monday afternoon, several officers spent hours combing in and around the unit block on Woodward Avenue and Susanne Street where the victim died.
Uniformed officers and plain clothes police then conducted a detailed line search towards Cossa Street where the accused was arrested, looking for items that could be connected to the investigation.
Police said investigations by the dedicated strike force setup in the wake of the deadly stabbing are continuing.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
