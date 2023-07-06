POLICE say there's been no further arrests but investigations into a violent attempted carjacking in Tamworth are continuing.
Three boys - two aged 12 and another 14 - remain before the courts after they were refused bail, charged in the wake of the alleged attack on June 26 on a mother and her daughter.
The boys were denied bail on charges of attempted aggravated assault with intent to take a motor vehicle in company.
The 14-year-old boy also faces an allegation of assaulting police for allegedly hurling a chair at a detective at Tamworth Police Station.
Police were homing in on a fourth boy alleged to be involved, but charges have only been levelled at three boys.
A spokesperson confirmed investigations are continuing into the attack.
Officers are still hunting the others wanted in connection to the attack on June 26 in the carpark of The Youthie, off Quinn Street.
Video emerged of the incident which senior Oxley police labelled as "appalling", "disgusting", and "disgraceful".
The incident happened in broad daylight and saw the woman hospitalised after she was beaten with a metal pole.
Police made several public appeals for help and had said several people were not cooperating with the investigation.
The 50-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the red four-wheel-drive, and had her 14-year-old daughter inside when they were set upon about 4pm.
The woman can be seen driving off in an attempt to escape the hooded gang of six who were bashing her with a metal pole, trying to drag her out, all in an attempt to steal the car.
The woman was hospitalised for concussion, cuts and bruising. Police said at the time the pair were understandably traumatised.
Officers said investigations are continuing into the identity of the others wanted for questioning. Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
