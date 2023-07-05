A COURT has heard a man had smoked three or four "bongs" before he was pulled over by police for a random breath test.
Travis James Wilson represented himself in Tamworth Local Court when he pleaded guilty to driving with methamphetamine and cannabis in his system.
The court heard it was the eighth time the 30-year-old had been caught driving with an illicit substance present in his blood after "being around the wrong people".
Magistrate Roger Prowse said the Kootingal man needed to make a choice between taking drugs or holding a licence.
"Is it worth hanging around these people?" Mr Prowse asked.
"Or, do you want to try and hang around some people who don't engage in illicit substances and then drive?"
Wilson was stopped for a random breath test at 4:58pm on Kathleen Street, in South Tamworth, on February 9, 2023.
He returned a negative breath test, but a positive oral fluid test to methamphetamine and cannabis.
The 30-year-old was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he told police he "probably had about three or four bongs" on the previous Sunday, four days before he was pulled over.
In court, Wilson pleaded guilty to the driving offence, and asked if there was a possibility to keep his licence.
He said he needed a licence to get to and from work in Dungowan each day.
The 30-year-old said his income would "be nothing after today" if his licence was suspended.
"I shouldn't have done it, I'm remorseful for my actions," Wilson said.
Mr Prowse said keeping his licence was not an option, and disqualified Wilson from driving for nine months.
He was also ordered to pay a $1500 fine.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
