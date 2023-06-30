THREE boys will spend the weekend in juvenile detention after being denied bail, accused of a violent attempted carjacking of a woman in Tamworth.
The boys - two aged 12 and another 14 - appeared in Tamworth Children's Court on Friday morning in a closed court bail hearing where their release was refused.
A registrar sitting in court ordered all three - who are each charged with one count of attempted aggravated assault with intent to take a motor vehicle in company - be detained until at least next week.
The 14-year-old boy also faces an allegation of assaulting police for allegedly hurling a chair at a detective at Tamworth Police Station. It's understood he lashed out while being questioned by officers.
The female officer suffered bruising but did not require hospital treatment, the Leader understands.
The trio were not required to enter pleas during the closed hearing and will now be transferred to juvenile detention before they front a magistrate in Tamworth next week.
The Leader understands that Oxley police have now identified a fourth boy alleged to be involved in the attack.
Police are urging him - and his family - to hand him in before they come knocking. Officers are still hunting two others wanted in connection to attack on June 26 in the carpark of The Youthie, off Quinn Street.
READ ALSO:
The breakthrough on Thursday came after several public appeals for help from community members to catch who was behind the attack on the 50-year-old woman and her daughter this week.
Video emerged of the incident which senior Oxley police labelled as "appalling", "disgusting", and "disgraceful".
The incident happened in broad daylight and saw the 50-year-old hospitalised after she was beaten with a metal pole.
Police had said several people were not cooperating with the investigation, before the breakthrough on Thursday night.
The 50-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the red four-wheel-drive, and had her 14-year-old daughter inside when they were set upon about 4pm.
The woman can be seen driving off in an attempt to escape the hooded gang of six who were bashing her with a metal pole, trying to drag her out, all in an attempt to steal the car.
The woman was hospitalised for concussion, cuts and bruising and is now recovering. Police said the pair were understandably traumatised.
The six were all wearing hooded jumpers and dark or grey clothing with caps at the time.
Police said investigations are continuing into the identity of the others wanted for questioning in relation to the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.