A WOMAN has been treated in hospital for concussion after being struck with a pole in a violent attempted carjacking in Tamworth.
Oxley police are hunting six juveniles who targeted the 50-year-old woman and a teenage girl who were in a car at a car park near The Youthie, off Quinn Street.
Police have been told the six offenders surrounded the car, opened the door and confronted the woman about 4pm on Monday, June 26.
Police said the woman was struck on the head, face and arm with a pole, while two others tried to drag her out of the car.
Officers said the woman was managed to shut the door and drive off.
Police were alerted and rushed to the scene. Ambulance paramedics treated the 50-year-old victim for concussion, cuts and bruises.
She was taken by ambulance to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition, while the 14-year-old girl in the car was not injured.
Oxley police have already combed the scene and doorknocked the area for witnesses, but are now appealing for public help.
Investigators want to talk to anyone that saw a group of juveniles in the Quinn Street area, or who might have dash cam footage from that time in that area, to come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
