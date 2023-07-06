A COURT has heard a volunteer firefighter craved a sense of involvement, contribution, and comradery when he was caught deliberately lighting fires to then help put out.
Charges against Leelan John Watts were dismissed in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday after the court heard the teenager had suffered "profound challenges".
Magistrate Roger Prowse said the teenager - who had been charged with half-a-dozen arson offences while volunteering with the Rural Fire Service (RFS) - had "unfortunately" been dealt a late health diagnosis which had led to the offending.
He said Watts - who was flanked by family member when he appeared in court - was a teenager when he was diagnosed with a hearing disability that he had been forced to suppress to try and fit in.
"He used to say he could hear fine, when really he couldn't," Mr Prowse said.
"That was a protective mechanism for coping with the situation."
Mr Prowse said Watts spent his early life not wanting to stand out, and trying to fit in and "just be normal".
He said the desire to be included had led the 19-year-old to volunteer with the RFS.
It was while volunteering for the fire service that Watts was charged with seven counts of intentionally cause fire and be reckless to its spread - one of which was dropped in court on Thursday and the others dismissed so he could be discharged into the care of medical specialists.
"Mr Watts had a desire to belong, be socially useful, and included," Mr Prowse said.
"He unfortunately came to the conclusion those things he desired to participate in would occur if he caused an event, which then caused the firies to be called out."
Mr Prowse said it was clear the teenager shouldn't have sparked the blazes, but his hearing impairment - and the late diagnosis of it - meant he should be dealt with "equitably and fairly".
Defence barrister Steven Doupe handed up a bundle of documents, and made a successful application for Watts's charges to be diverted under mental health legislation.
He tendered a treatment plan; references from two doctors; and written submissions from personal contacts of the teenager.
Mr Doupe told the court the teenager was attending GP appointments and was trying to secure regular appointments with a psychologist to address the health problems.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington told the court it would be "inappropriate" to divert the matter, and asked for the charges to be dealt with by way of law.
She said the seriousness of the charges, the penalty, and the strong public interest outweighed the need for the diversion.
"It is that these offences have been committed for somewhat of a self serving nature," she said.
"Like a need to be wanted, a need to assist."
She said Watts had come from a stable and loving home, had completed high school, and has strong family support.
"The prosecution would say this matter being diverted would be inappropriate," Sergeant Skivington said.
Mr Prowse said the health problems would be best dealt with by medical professionals rather than probationary officers and diverted the matter.
"The accused is discharged, and charges dismissed," he said.
He warned the teenager must continue to see a doctor, and attend specialist appointments as part of the mental health plan.
"Do what you're told, when you're told by them, until they tell you to stop," Mr Prowse said.
The arrest came after the RFS alerted police of seven suspicious blazes in the Swinging Ridges Road and Warrah Creek Road area between March 4 and March 19.
Watts was immediately stood down by the RFS in the wake of the charges.
