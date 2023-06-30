Three boys, two aged just 12, are in custody after being charged in the wake of a violent attempted carjacking in Tamworth.
Oxley police got the breakthrough they needed on Thursday night, moving to arrest two 12-year-old boys as well as a 14-year-old.
The trio were all taken to Tamworth Police Station for questioning in the wake of the alleged attack on June 26 in the carpark of The Youthie, off Quinn Street.
The boys are facing charges of attempted aggravated assault with intent to take a motor vehicle in company.
Police claim the 14-year-old also lashed out at officers while in custody.
He's accused of using a chair in the cells to assault a police officer and faces an additional charge of assaulting an officer in the execution of their duty.
The boys all spent the night in custody after being denied bail by police.
The trio will front a closed court bail hearing in Tamworth Children's Court on Friday morning.
The breakthrough on Thursday came after several public appeals for help from community members to catch who was behind the attack on the 50-year-old woman and her daughter this week.
Video emerged of the incident which senior Oxley police labelled as "appalling", "disgusting", and "disgraceful".
The incident happened in broad daylight and saw the 50-year-old hospitalised after she was beaten with a metal pole.
Police had said several people were not cooperating with the investigation, before the breakthrough on Thursday night.
The 50-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the red four-wheel-drive, and had her 14-year-old daughter inside when they were set upon about 4pm.
The woman can be seen driving off in an attempt to escape the hooded gang of six who were bashing her with a metal pole, trying to drag her out, all in an attempt to steal the car.
The woman was hospitalised for concussion, cuts and bruising and is now recovering. Police said the pair were understandably traumatised.
The six were all wearing hooded jumpers and dark or grey clothing with caps at the time.
Police said investigations are continuing on Friday into the identity of three others wanted for questioning in relation to the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
