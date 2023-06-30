The Northern Daily Leader
Three young boys charged after violent Tamworth attempted carjacking

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 30 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:20am
Three boys, two aged just 12, are in custody after being charged in the wake of a violent attempted carjacking in Tamworth.

