A COURT has heard a motorbike rider had clothing wrapped around his head, and a bed sheet obscuring his number plate when he sped off from police and then fled on foot.
Trent Briggs-Wood was told his actions were an "outburst of stupidity" when he fronted Tamworth Local Court on a string of driving charges.
Magistrate Roger Prowse told the 19-year-old he was lucky he wasn't seriously injured when he was caught riding his motorbike while drunk, and without a helmet.
"I'll let you know, it hurts when you bang your head on the ground, at any speed, let alone coming off a motorbike," he said.
READ ALSO:
The South Tamworth teenager was arrested in the early hours of May 6, 2023, when police noticed the motorcycle travelling on Cole Road with no lights, a bed sheet wrapped around the number plate, and clothing around the rider's head.
Police activated their sirens which led the 19-year-old to speed off.
Officers lost sight of the motorbike, but shortly after saw Briggs-Wood at the intersection of Edinburgh and Southview Streets, before he drove into a dead end and lost control of the bike on the grass.
The offender fled on foot and jumped three fences - running through private properties - before he was captured by police.
He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he admitted to drinking a six pack of Jim Beam at about 9pm, and not eating any food.
The teenager was charged with low-range drink driving; not wearing a helmet; not stopping when directed to do so; obscuring a number plate; and entering inclosed land.
In court, Briggs-Wood told the court it was a "simple mistake", to which Mr Prowse said it wasn't.
"It was not a simple mistake, it was deliberate," he said.
The 19-year-old's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor asked for leniency on sentence and told the court Briggs-Wood needed a licence for work.
His solicitor said he had also been attending drug and alcohol counselling.
"He's taking it seriously and trying to get things on a better track," the solicitor said.
Mr Prowse convicted the teenager and sentenced him to a 15-month good behaviour order for the low range drink driving but allowed him to keep his licence.
He was fined $750 for not stopping when directed to and obscuring the motorbike number plate; and, convicted without further punishment for not wearing a helmet and entering inclosed land.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.