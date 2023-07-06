The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Trent Briggs-Wood sentenced in Tamworth court after police chase

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Briggs-Wood ran from police at the intersection of Edinburgh and Southview streets in West Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Trent Briggs-Wood ran from police at the intersection of Edinburgh and Southview streets in West Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A COURT has heard a motorbike rider had clothing wrapped around his head, and a bed sheet obscuring his number plate when he sped off from police and then fled on foot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.