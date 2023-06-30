The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Boxing: Dale MacDonald to make professional boxing debut

By Zac Lowe
June 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dale MacDonald has come a long way to find himself, and now helps others do the same. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Dale MacDonald has come a long way to find himself, and now helps others do the same. Picture by Zac Lowe.

When Dale MacDonald steps into the ring on Saturday night, it will be the culmination of a journey of self-discovery that began over 20 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.