POLICE are hunting a group of juveniles believed to be behind four break-ins across South and North Tamworth overnight.
Homes in Morilla Street, Moondah Close, Terole Avenue and Riesling Road were all broken into in the late hours of Thursday and into Friday morning.
A car was also stolen from one of the homes before it was involved in a chase with police that was abandoned.
The car was later recovered by police for clues, but it follows a string of similar incidents and break-ins across Tamworth on Wednesday night.
"We believe a group of young persons are involved in the latest crime spike in Tamworth and Operation Mongoose has been stood up to target this," Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader.
"We have seen alarming incidents on home CCTV where doors and windows have been left unlocked, and multiple offenders - sometimes up to five - have been captured entering these premises.
"We are seeing these offenders go from door to door, trying homes and then accessing those that are left unlocked and unsecured.
"The community needs to lock up, secure their homes and valuables and cars and ensure they don't fall victim.
"It is purely opportunistic."
Police confirmed "opportunistic things" that were easy to steal or left lying around were taken in the latest break-ins, and officers urged to community to report suspicious activity immediately.
Anyone with information on the break-ins is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
