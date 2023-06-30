A CACHE of stolen guns has been seized and five people charged after police swooped in a series of coordinated raids.
Eight homes in Moree have been raided and police have unearthed four stolen guns, including rifles, as well as gel blasters mobile phones, ammunition and other items.
The force's Raptor Squad, as well as the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad and police dog unit backed New England officers to raid eight properties on June 28 and 29 across Moree.
The raids targeted properties in Adelaide Street, Sullivan Street, Mehi Crescent, Dingwell Place, Yulunga Street, Oak Street and Tycannah Street.
The huge police show of force was sparked after 15 guns were stolen from the town last month.
Police had remain tight-lipped on the details of the gun theft in May, making only a brief plea for help earlier this month.
Strike Force McCredie was launched by New England detectives and the firearms squad who joined forces to investigate the suspicious theft.
Investigators believe the guns were stolen from the Warialda Street property between May 18 and 20, but an investigation was only launched when the theft was reported to police on May 28.
Officers moved quickly to charge a 36-year-old woman on June 1, and allege she concealed a serious indictable offence, and perverted the course of justice.
She's facing two offences and was bailed to front Moree Local Court in mid-July.
A 17-year-old man, as well as two 30-year-old men and a 32-year-old man were arrested during the raids this week and charged with a raft of firearm offences and other related charges.
Three faced bail hearings in Inverell Local Court on Thursday where they were granted conditional bail by magistrate Catherine Samuels to front court again in July or August.
A 30-year-old man was denied bail on his charges and will remain in custody until the case returns to court in August.
Police are still searching for the remaining stolen firearms and said Strike Force McCredie investigations continue.
