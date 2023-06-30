The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Eight homes raided in Moree, five people charged after guns stolen from Warialda Street

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A CACHE of stolen guns has been seized and five people charged after police swooped in a series of coordinated raids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.