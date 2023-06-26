CHARGES have been withdrawn against a man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Tamworth.
Jacob Christopher Rooks was due to appear in Tamworth Local Court on Monday on two charges.
His Legal Aid defence solicitor Adam Ryan told the court Rooks was "was the victim of a recent matter" and was now deceased.
The 37-year-old was killed in a fatal stabbing in South Tamworth on Sunday, June 18.
He was set to front court on Monday facing one charge of receiving property stolen from outside of NSW; and one count of failing to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgement.
Magistrate Julie Soars asked police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie if the charges would be withdrawn.
"Do you agree the gentlemen is now sadly deceased, and are withdrawing the charges?" Ms Soars asked.
Sergeant Rob Baillie confirmed the charges would be dropped.
"I will note the gentleman is deceased and charges are withdrawn on that basis," Ms Soars said.
Rooks was killed at a unit block off Susanne Street, near Woodward Avenue, at 3:12pm on Sunday afternoon.
Dylan Fisher is accused of murdering the 37-year-old, after he was arrested at 10:05pm that same night in Cossa Street.
Fisher made no application for bail in Tamworth Local Court last week, and was not required to enter a plea to the murder allegation. Ms Soars formally refused bail.
Strike Force Glenduart was set up by Oxley detectives and the state's homicide squad in the days after the stabbing to piece together what happened.
Police allege Fisher and Rooks were known to each other, and the deadly stabbing was not random.
