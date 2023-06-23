A FUNDRAISING appeal has been launched in the wake of this week's deadly stabbing in Tamworth.
The family of victim Jacob Rooks have set-up a GoFundMe appeal to raise money as they prepare to say a final farewell to the 37-year-old.
Mr Rooks suffered critical injuries and died at the block of units off Susanne Street in South Tamworth after he was stabbed on Sunday, June 18.
A man has been charged with his murder. Strike Force Glenduart was launched earlier this week by Oxley detectives and is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Rooks' death.
The Rooks family said his shock death is "having a devastating impact on our family".
"We would like to honour Jake with a beautiful funeral service and wake," the family said.
"This news has come as a shock and gathering funds for the funeral service is causing immense pressure on our already struggling family.
"We are appealing to our friends and strangers in our community to help in any way possible."
The appeal had raised more than $1600 by late Friday.
