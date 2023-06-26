A MAN has been stabbed in a violent home invasion overnight with four offenders still on the run.
The 67-year-old victim is recovering in hospital after he was attacked in a home in Garibaldi Street in Armidale late on Sunday night.
A specialist strike force has been set-up to investigate what happened inside the home, and track down four men wanted in connection to the home invasion.
Police said a triple zero call was made about 10.10pm on Sunday, June 25, after reports a man had been stabbed at a home.
Police arrived to find the 67-year-old man had been stabbed in the back after four offenders forced their way into the Garibaldi Street home.
Inside, they also stole his mobile phone and a watch before fleeing.
Police and ambulance paramedics rushed to help the victim who was treated at the scene before being transported to Armidale hospital for emergency treatment.
The 67-year-old man remains in a stable condition on Monday morning, police confirmed and was being transferred to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
New England detectives launched a dedicated operation - code-named Strike Laperouse - in the wake of the stabbing, because of the violent nature of the home invasion.
The strike force will investigate the circumstances surrounding it, with police calling for public help.
It's understood investigators have already been doorknocking the neighbourhood on Monday morning in a bid to find any witnesses.
Anyone with information, or who noticed suspicious activity on Sunday in the area, is urged to contact Armidale Police Station on 6771 0699.
