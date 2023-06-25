A MAN had taken his dogs outside for a bathroom break when a neighbour over the fence threw a chair at him.
Byron Gillon fronted Tamworth Local Court after he was charged with assaulting a neighbour in the early hours of the morning whose pet dogs were making too much noise.
The 26-year-old - who appeared via video link from custody - threw a metal chair over the fence of a Mills Street property in South Tamworth at his neighbour.
Court documents reveal the neighbour had taken his two pet dogs outside at about 7:15am on January 22, 2023.
When one of his dogs jumped against the fence, a woman from the house next door came outside and started yelling at the man for making too much noise.
The victim told the woman to "go away", and she yelled to someone inside the house to "come out and get this cheeky white c***".
Gillon came out of the house and asked the man "what the f*** is going on?".
The 26-year-old tried to jump over the fence, and then picked up a grey metal chair, held it above his head, and threw it at the neighbour.
The chair hit the man on the elbow, and the police were called.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the man was unable to straighten his arm, and located the metal chair close to the fence.
Police went next door to question Gillon, but the woman said there was no man staying at the house, and there had been no interactions with the neighbours that morning.
Officers searched the backyard and found an identical grey metal chair.
They returned to the scene at 4pm that day after reports Gillon had returned to the house.
The woman again denied the incident, but police saw Gillon - who matched the description given by the victim - laying on a mattress in the living room.
When questioned by officers he provided a false identity before providing his actual name.
Gillon did not make an application for bail when his matter was mentioned in the Tamworth court.
His defence solicitor Arabella Munro told the court she was hoping to now finalise the matter, after his pleas of guilty.
Magistrate Julie Soars told the court she would not be sentencing anyone in custody on that day, and adjourned the case to July for sentencing.
He made no application for bail and it was refused.
Court documents reveal Gillon has been charged on 47 different occasions for various offences.
He's currently before the courts for two unrelated charges which include domestic violence-related common assault; and being in possession of a knife in a public place.
Both matters were also adjourned to the July date.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
