There's light at the end of the tunnel for a months-long saga of road works which have been disrupting traffic on the edge of town.
Upgrades to Davidsons Lane are nearing completion, opening the gates for council to continue a $2 million safety upgrade on other local roads in the area.
"Works on Davidsons Lane are progressing well, with the culvert structure now 50 per cent constructed. The project will now progress to reinstating the road and finalising the structure," a spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said.
The wider safety program for roads in Moore Creek was put on hold when Davidsons Lane was unexpectedly closed in April due to a causeway collapse.
Contractors started repairing the causeway a month later, and council says it's on track to re-open in mid to late July.
Once the Davidsons Lane upgrade is finished, council said it will resume working on safety upgrades to Upper Moore Creek Road and Moonbi Gap Road.
Both projects are expected to take six to eight weeks.
At the same time, council said it will move the intersection of Moonbi Gap Road and Langens Lane to improve line of sight for vehicles.
"Works to realign the Langens Lane intersection are expected to begin in July with an estimated completion time of four to six weeks," the council spokesperson said.
Lastly, once the improvements to the Langens Lane intersection are complete, council has one more project in the works: realigning an S-bend on Moonbi Gap Road, which is expected will take another four to six weeks.
All up, that means safety upgrades to roads in the rapidly-expanding Moore Creek area should be completed by the end of the year.
