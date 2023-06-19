LONG-term residents in and around the unit block at the centre of a murder investigation have been warning of rising crime in the area for years.
"I asked the local member 10 years ago for security cameras and more police to patrol this area and get to know who's causing trouble," a 13-year resident of Howarth Court told the Leader.
The Howarth Court housing complex was swarming with police officers on Sunday and Monday following a violent altercation in which a man is now accused of the stabbing murder of an associate.
A 28-year-old man will front court on Tuesday on one charge of murdering a 37-year-old man who died in the complex's courtyard.
The Leader spoke to several witnesses on Monday - in the wake of the deadly stabbing - who wanted to remain anonymous, for fear of being targeted.
Officers are asking witnesses of Sunday's fatal stabbing to come forward, but the resident said many of the people living in the complex don't trust the police and aren't likely to assist.
He said the only way to get reliable evidence would be to install more CCTV cameras in the area.
"They put cameras around the other side of the complex and now all the crime and drug deals have moved to this side," he said.
A neighbour who lives on the same road said he's concerned for his daughter's safety as she attends school less than 500 metres away from where the deadly attack took place.
"It's definitely gotten worse, the crime rate. There's lots of drugs, especially on this block [gesturing to Howarth Court] ... It's gotten to the point where we're thinking of changing schools," the neighbour said.
The neighbours watched on on Monday as a team of officers swept the street in a coordinated line search looking for clues connected to the deadly attack the day before.
Housing managers for the complex declined to comment on Monday.
Police investigations by Oxley detectives and the state's homicide squad continue.
