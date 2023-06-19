A MAN has been granted bail after he allegedly kicked a police officer in the face after a deadly stabbing in South Tamworth.
Joshua Keith Daily appeared in custody in Tamworth Local Court on Monday after he was arrested and charged with assaulting and hindering police.
Officers had been called to fatal stabbing at a housing complex, on the corner of Susanne Street and Woodward Avenue, on Sunday afternoon.
The court heard the Sydney man had been in Tamworth for work - and was on bail for other offences - at the time of Sunday's alleged assault.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro made a successful bid for bail and said Daily was entering pleas of not guilty to the fresh charges.
She said Daily had a "legitimate need to be at liberty" to seek treatment for various health conditions.
"I'm instructed, if necessary, he would agree to house arrest," she said.
Magistrate Julie Soars said Daily was a "young man who had never been in custody", and granted him bail on strict conditions.
"It might be best if he stays out of Tamworth," she said.
She said Daily was to reside in Naremburn; report to police in Sydney; attend medical appointments and take prescribed medications; and keep away from Tamworth unless attending court.
Daily asked Ms Soars if he would be allowed to return to Tamworth to attend a funeral.
It's alleged Daily assaulted a police officer that was attending the scene of a stabbing that unfolded in South Tamworth and claimed the life of a 37-year-old man at about 3:15pm on Sunday.
Ms Munro said if Daily was convicted of the assault, the offence wouldn't warrant a jail sentence due to his limited record.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the prosecution would not oppose bail if strict conditions were in place.
He suggested Daily should be given a "strict warning" about his behaviour, and steer clear of alcohol.
The matter was adjourned to August.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
