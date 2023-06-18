The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Man arrested in Cossa Street, Tamworth, after man dies in Woodward Avenue stabbing

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 19 2023 - 7:51am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man is being questioned over the stabbing death in Tamworth, and police remain at the crime scene. Picture file
A man is being questioned over the stabbing death in Tamworth, and police remain at the crime scene. Picture file

A MAN in custody and being questioned in connection to a man's stabbing death in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.