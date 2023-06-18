A MAN in custody and being questioned in connection to a man's stabbing death in Tamworth.
A murder investigation is under way after a 37-year-old died from stab wounds in a unit block in Woodward Avenue in South Tamworth.
A 28-year-old man was arrested by Oxley detectives after they surrounded a house in Cossa Street in Coledale just before 10pm.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station for questioning, where he remains.
No charges have been laid, police confirmed on Monday morning. A spokesperson said "he is assisting with inquiries".
The crime scene in the Woodward Avenue and Susanne Street area remains cordoned off on Monday morning as investigators piece together what led to the deadly stabbing.
Ambulance paramedics rushed to a unit block on Woodward Avenue about 3.15pm on Sunday, June 18, after reports a man had been stabbed.
Police were called to back up paramedics and arrived to find a 37-year-old man with critical injuries.
Despite desperate efforts by officers and paramedics, the man died at the scene. Police confirmed he had been stabbed.
Officers said on Monday he is still yet to be formally identified.
Detectives were called in to lead the investigation into who was behind the attack, and police spent several hours on Sunday night going from door to door searching for witnesses.
Anyone with information, and who hasn't already spoken to investigators, is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
