Tamworth population growth falls short, prompting concern from local MP

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
November 13 2023 - 5:00pm
The latest population projections for Tamworth reveal the regional centre is in danger of falling massively short of its growth targets, which could impact grant funding and service delivery from the higher tiers of government.

