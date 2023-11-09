The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Feedback from carparking survey will be used to make new car parking strategy

By Newsroom
November 10 2023 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) said many things will be taken into account when formulating the council's new regional car parking strategy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.