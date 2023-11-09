A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) said many things will be taken into account when formulating the council's new regional car parking strategy.
Some 333 people responded to a recent council survey, which asked the region's residents number of questions about how they use the current parking and what they think will be needed into the future.
The survey focussed on the Tamworth CBD, the sports and entertainment precinct, Bridge Street and the CBD areas of towns and villages within the Tamworth Regional Council area.
"Community feedback included things like people wanting to park 'where and when' they want, not wanting to pay for parking and more accessible car parking spaces across the region," the spokesperson said.
The feedback, they said, will be taken into consideration, and addressed alongside the constraints of a limited CBD area due to the river and train line, a growing and ageing population, congestion in Peel Street, and the costs of car park maintenance, improvements or additions increasing.
The spokesperson said Census data collected between 2011 and 2021 showed vehicle ownership in the region had increased from 43,700 to 52,300 in the ten year period.
The number of residents aged over 70 years old has increased from 6300 to 9000 over the same 10 year period, which in itself creates a whole new set of issues when it comes to parking needs.
The objective of the survey was to understand the community's priorities when it comes to parking, the spokesperson said.
"The results of the survey will be considered for inclusion in the Tamworth Regional Car Parking Strategy. The draft strategy will go on public exhibition from community feedback in 2024."
To follow this project, go to https://haveyoursay.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/car-parking-strategy
