CHILDCARE centres across Tamworth have been struck down by a gastro outbreak with dozens of cases reported and children and adults presenting to the emergency department.
Parents from at least three childcare facilities in Tamworth have been alerted about outbreaks and symptoms within the centres since the beginning of October.
The Leader understands one of these centres informed parents this week almost 30 cases of gastro had been reported throughout the centre, which required deep cleaning on advice from health authorities.
Hunter New England public health physician Dr Tony Merritt said 37 childcare centres across the health district had reported gastro outbreaks, which has returned to pre-pandemic levels.
"We're also seeing more people turn up to emergency departments across Hunter New England with gastro symptoms," Dr Merritt told the Leader.
He said the increase in cases started about two months ago, in September.
A 'gastro outbreak' is said to have occurred in a childcare centre once two or more children or staff have a sudden onset of vomiting or diarrhoea in a two-day period.
Dr Merritt said the current spike, which public health officials are also seeing in aged care facilities, can be partly attributed to the levels of protection and immunity.
"It's particularly challenging for children who are still learning how to best manage their own hygiene," he said.
"If there's a child who does have gastro, particularly in a childcare centre, that's something that required really careful attention from the childcare centre to get under control."
In an alert to parents sighted by the Leader, one Tamworth childcare centre advised children with gastro were not to attend the facility until 48 hours after all symptoms had resolved.
Dr Merritt said the potential to spread the virus from person to person is "very significant", and can be transmitted via infected bodily fluids, food and drink.
He said taking the extra 48 hours once symptoms had seized was one of the most important things to help stop the spread.
Apart from the common symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, indicators for gastro can also include nausea, loss of appetite, fever, abdominal pain, and muscle and headaches.
Childcare centres with reported outbreaks have also undergone deep cleaning on the back of advice from health authorities to reduce the risk of transmission.
Dr Merritt said despite the up-tick in people using alcohol hand gels and sanitiser, soap and water is most effective against gastro.
"We can all play our part here, these viruses spread by very predictable routes," Dr Merritt said.
Adults and children experiencing gastro are advised to keep on top of their water intake, and present to the emergency department if symptoms are become unmanageable at home.
