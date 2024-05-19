Local favourite Wall's Honey Co bounces back just in time for World Bee Day

It's not often a local small business manages to take a life-threatening financial hit and bounce back strong enough to win a nationally-recognised award.
But that's exactly what happened to one of Tamworth's favourite bee-related businesses: Wall's Honey Co.
To celebrate World Bee Day [May 20] we caught up with the company's co-owner Katelyn Wall who shared a piece of her family's incredible journey.
In the last nine months, Katelyn and her husband Justin have fought tooth-and-nail to bring their business back from the brink after their hives were euthanised during the state government's attempts to eradicate parasitic Varroa Mites last year.
"We bought replacement bees to replace the hives we lost during the [Varroa mite] response and got to work," Mrs Wall said.
After the government gave up on Varroa eradication and moved to managment, Mrs Wall says the small Tamworth business became busier than their bees, working hard days and long nights to bounce back better than ever.
Last month their hard work paid off in a big way.
Wall's Honey Co was recognised at the 2024 Australian Small Business Awards where they took top gong for Agricultural Services.
"We were very very very excited to receive the phone call to say we were winners. Unfortunately we couldn't attend the actual ceremony because our son was having surgery but we were blown away by the announcement," Mrs Wall said.
"It's been a lovely end to what's been quite an eventful and at times stressful year."
Judges for the award competition said Wall's Honey Co was chosen for their inspiring resilience during tough times as well as their "steadfast commitment, leadership, and spirited drive".
Now that the business is confidently back on its feet, Mrs Wall says they'll continue to stride forward and grow as best they can into new markets.
"At the moment we're looking to expand into new flavoured and speciality honey product lines, and from there it's onwards and upwards," she said.
"Our lip balm has been launched and received really well. It's all natural products and we have four different varieties: unscented, strawberry, vanilla, and spearmint flavour.
"At the end of the year we'll also be launching our creamed and speciality flavour honeys, and we are just about to release a range of pure beeswax candles hand-poured in locally made pottery."
Taking care of their two young children is also front of mind for the Walls family.
"It certainly is a juggle managing the business while parenting, but we make it work," Mrs Wall says.
"It's a very exciting time in our lives at the moment and we wouldn't have it any other way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.