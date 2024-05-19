The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Music

'The set up is incredible' Rubens on headlining Armidale's Big Chill

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
May 19 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Big Chill Festival kicked off in Armidale at 11am on May 18, attracting crowds from across the region for a weekend of music, food, and fun.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.