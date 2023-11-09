During the Gunnedah Bulldogs' recent presentation night, Adam Curgenven looked down at the Frogmore Cup in his hands with a feeling of disbelief.
"Looking at the names on the Frogmore Cup, there's some unreal players," Curgenven said.
"I don't think I could ever be classed as good as them. It's special to get my name on the same trophy."
Curgenven was named the Bulldogs' Best and Fairest and won their Players' Player award on the same night. It was a good haul for someone first took up the game "six or seven years ago".
Growing up a league boy in Gunnedah, Gurgenven didn't have many expectations when he first made the switch to Aussie Rules.
He actually just thought it would be fun to play something with his twin brother, Luke.
And since Luke had signed with the Gunnedah Bulldogs AFL side in the mid-2010s, Adam took the plunge and found that he enjoyed it.
Every year since, Curgenven's dedication to the sport has grown.
"Each year, when the season finishes, I get more and more into it. More keen, I guess," Curgenven said.
In the last couple of seasons, however, his desire to shine for the team has been countered by unavailability.
Both injuries and work requirements have limited Curgenven's appearances, something he was determined to remedy in 2023.
"I'm a boilermaker by trade, but I work in the mines and stuff a fair bit," he said.
"I was doing a fair bit of away work, fly in, fly out, stuff like that. I just told them I'm not doing it during footy season anymore, so I don't miss out."
That passion saw him rewarded with the Bulldogs captaincy ahead of the season. .
It was not something Curgenven sought out. But after coach Andy Mack brought up the topic, the 27-year-old was eager to give it a go.
And, though the team continued to struggle for numbers and finished with the wooden spoon, Curgenven was recognised by the club for his on-field commitment.
"I just tried to lead by example," he said.
"Even though we didn't have the strongest side ... we've got lots of very new people, so I was just trying to show them how to play and get them to keep trying."
