Whitehaven steps up to help rural and remote children and their families

Whitehaven Coal and Royal Far West have announced a partnership which will provide scholarships to bridge the health care gap for children from rural and remote communities.
RFW's approach to children's health is culturally sensitive and community-focused, aiming to fill the gaps in the healthcare system for the most vulnerable families and communities, said RFW's corporate partnerships manager Kamila Chylewski.
"By providing multidisciplinary health, education, and disability services for children up to the age of 12, RFW ensures rural and remote children have the opportunity to reach their full potential," she aid.
"We have more than 150 paediatric clinicians, including psychiatrists, paediatricians, psychologists, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, and other allied health professionals."
Ms Chylewski said RFW was "extremely grateful" to companies like Whitehaven for their support, as such contributions "enable us to continue supporting country children's health and wellbeing".
"Five children will benefit from Whitehaven's $25,000 contribution towards scholarships that will help to address immediate health needs and ensure long-term support for the children and their families," she said.
Whitehaven Coal general manager community engagement Darren Swain said the scholarships were comprehensive, covering up to two weeks of accommodation and meals at Royal Far West Lodge.
This will allow the children, along with their parents and siblings, to access the Centre for Country Kids in Manly and the wide range of services available.
"Whitehaven is committed to supporting our local communities, focusing on critical areas where we can make a meaningful contribution, such as health and education," he said.
"This partnership underscores the importance of sustainable, community-focused support for our future generations.
"Ensuring the health and wellbeing of our children is paramount, and we are proud that our support of Royal Far West will enable them to continue offering vital medical services to those most in need."
Mr Swain said by supporting the needs of country children and advocating for equitable access to services, RFW and Whitehaven were striving to make a difference to the lives of children and families in rural and remote areas.
Established in 1924, RFW has been a cornerstone in providing essential multi-disciplinary health and disability services to country children and their families, focusing primarily on developmental health issues.
With services offered via telecare, direct community outreach, and from its Centre for Country Kids in Manly, RFW is committed to ensuring no child is left behind due to geographical barriers.
