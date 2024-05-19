'Unpredictable' future for Ukrainian family as ticket to safety runs out

The expiration date on the ticket to safety which helped a Ukrainian husband and wife flee conflict and start a new life in regional Australia is inching closer.
Now, with less than 12 months left on their humanitarian visa, they face an unknown, uncertain, and unpredictable future.
"We just want to be sure, we want to be secure," Mr Chuchenko told the Leader.
It was a miracle text message from Quirindi's Mark and Jenni Chapple which brought the now-family-of-three to Australia.
The Chapple's, who have connections with the Ukrainian agricultural business community, helped more than half-a-dozen families and Ukrainian residents flee to Australian when the conflict broke out in February 2022.
After arriving in Tamworth the Chuchenko's spent a few months in Newcastle before moving to Sydney for work opportunities.
But Mr Chuchenko said it's been extremely difficult to find full-time and stable employment due to the nature of his visa situation.
Each month, he said he submits about 70 job applications, and is currently working about 70 hours per week in any sort of freelance work he can pick up.
"People don't want to invest their time in the unpredictable person who maybe will stay or maybe won't," Mr Chuchenko said.
"At the moment I'm working just to pay rent."
Since February 2022, the Australian government has granted more than 11,500 temporary visas to Ukrainian nationals fleeing the war-torn country.
The Chuchenko's visa is set to expire in March next year, including Alissa who is currently a citizen of neither Australia nor Ukraine.
"The main stress is an uncertain unpredictable life," Mr Chuchenko said.
This stress is also coupled with worrying about family and friends back home in Ukraine.
Mr Chuchenko said he was having to watch his family's health and livelihood deteriorate from afar.
"That's what happens when you're living in permanent stress all the time," he said.
Each time he calls, Mr Chuchenko hears the constant sound of sirens ringing in the background and hears just how close the latest missile landed to his family's home.
Mr Chapple, who considers the Chuchenko's his own family, said it was "frustrating" to try and help them navigate this period of limbo.
"They can't move forward ... they can't plan for their future," Mr Chapple told the Leader.
"We didn't know two years ago how long it would take, and we still don't know two years later how long it will take to get them some form of security.
"We want to build them a pathway to security."
Mr Chapple said it had been impossible to find answers about whether the visas would be extended or other supports would be put in place.
The Department of Home Affairs was contacted for comment.
Cost of living, the inability to find full-time work, and the love of regional communities brought the Chuchenkos back to Tamworth.
The family is now searching for employment in the North West, and somewhere to call home for their young family.
"We just want a quiet and predictable life," Mr Chuchenko said
"We want to stay here."
