THE discovery of gold at Hanging Rock and Nundle in the 1850s and '60s set off a growth in population in what is now the Tamworth area, that would climb to 65,567 in the year 2023.
But enough about the past, what does the future hold for the city?
The population of the centre and the surrounding small towns and villages is forecast to grow to 80,769 by 2041, according to demographers using 2021 census data engaged by Tamworth Regional Council.
The greatest period of migration into the area is already underway, with 4,552 people predicted to move in between 2022 and 2026.
An overall population increase of 17,092 people to 2041 means more demand on housing, and residential developments are predicted to increase by an average of 343 per year, to 34,486 in 2041.
People aged 25 to 29 years old are expected to be busy moving in and out of Tamworth at a high frequency between 2021 to 2026.
During that same period, there will be an eight per cent increase in population below working age, a 7.3 per cent increase of retirement age and a 6.8 per cent increase of working age.
Coledale is estimated to have had the highest fertility rate of 3.30 births per woman in 2022. This will decrease to 3.19 in 2041, according to forecasts.
The Tamworth area has typically attracted families from surrounding rural areas and overseas, and lost young adults to larger nearby centres.
Demographers expect the importance of the area for families to continue, and there is significant pressure for residential expansion in Moore Creek, North Tamworth, Calala, and Hillvue.
And according to 2021 Census data, the population of Tamworth trends lonely.
The dominant household type that year was lone person households, which accounted for 28.4 per cent of all households.
By 2026, couple families with dependants will see the largest increase, according to forecasts, and will account for 26.4 per cent of all households.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
