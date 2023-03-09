NO concrete plans for a new school are in place for Tamworth, as the population creeps towards 100,000.
It's been more than 50 years since the last primary school was built, after Oxley Vale Public started welcoming kids back in 1971.
But with Tamworth Regional Council pushing for a population of 100,000 by 2041, infrastructure for education hasn't progressed at the same pace.
Council's general manager Paul Bennett told business leaders land had been earmarked for new schools near housing developments in the city's south and Moore Creek area, but everything is "based on numbers".
Mr Bennett said big moves on plans for new schools were at a standstill due to people 'internally migrating' within the region, which he said was not being accounted for by the Department of Planning and Environment.
"It's been a bugbear for council for a long time the way they do those things," he told business leaders.
"People are coming out of smaller centres, off the land and into the major centres.
"They're not recognising that the major regional centres need to be able to respond with these additional facilities."
Mr Bennett said based on these forecasts, the Tamworth region was expected to grow by just 5000 people in the next 15 years.
These population projections are used by the Department of Education to ensure enrolment demand is met and student growth is accommodated for.
The department can also opt to restrict out-of-area enrolments, review school intakes and provide additional demountable facilities as required.
It's been almost one year since Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson announced he had started to seek funding for a new primary school at Moore Creek.
One year on, and the MP said he was still "pushing for planning money to further advance that work".
"I have raised the issue directly with the minister for education and have started seeking the data necessary to back up my plan," he said
"I am confident that the need will be there, and we have to be ready."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said she was "confident" the state government is in a position to deliver new schools "when they are required".
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
