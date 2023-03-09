The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Education

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson still searching for funds one year after Moore Creek school push began

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell in 2020. Picture File

NO concrete plans for a new school are in place for Tamworth, as the population creeps towards 100,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.