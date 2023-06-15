A Western Sydney-based company has been appointed to construct the sewer and water trunk mains to service the new Arcadia development.
Killard Infrastructure will establish a site works compound at the intersection of Duri and Bylong roads, with construction work due to get under way before the end of June.
Stage 1 of the project, which is expected to be completed prior to Christmas, will involve construction of approximately one kilometre of trunk sewer mains and 1.4km of trunk water mains, primarily along Duri Road between Hillvue Road and Burgmanns Lane, to service the south western portion of the Arcadia Estate.
Some of these mains are up to five metres deep and construction includes an under-bore of the Main North rail line.
READ ALSO:
Killard Infrastructure has more than 20 years' experience working with sewer, water and stormwater mains throughout NSW and QLD.
The project is being fully funded by Tamworth Regional Council from a combination of Developer Contributions and Water and Sewer Reserves.
The Stage 1 works will be over $2.4 million, and when Stage 2 is undertaken in the future it is anticipated to be a further $3 million worth of works.
Creating durable water and sewer infrastructure is a key theme of Council's Blueprint 100 strategy.
Council says this project will help support future population growth in the Hillvue area, which facilitates the provision of more diverse and affordable housing to the Tamworth region.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.