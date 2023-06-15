The Northern Daily Leader
Sewer lines and water mains will be constructed for the Arcadia Estate

By Newsroom
June 16 2023 - 7:30am
The Arcadia Estate will be located on the southern side of Hillvue in Tamworth. Picture by TRC.
A Western Sydney-based company has been appointed to construct the sewer and water trunk mains to service the new Arcadia development.

