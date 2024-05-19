Variety bash hits the road for kids in need, revving up to Tamworth soon

Get ready to shift gears and support a worthy cause as the annual Variety NSW Bash comes to town in a combination of charity and horsepower that's promising entertainment for the whole family.
The iconic Variety Bash launched from Gunnedah today, bringing a colourful convoy of themed cars on a seven-day road trip across regional NSW in the name of raising funds for children in need.
"We are thrilled to be bringing back the Variety NSW Bash for another year," CEO of Variety NSW and ACT Tony Warner said.
"This event is a cornerstone of our fundraising efforts, and it plays a vital role in helping us provide essential support children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability across NSW."
This year's bash is set to deliver $95,000 in grants to rural schools along its route from Gunnedah up to Bymount in Central Queensland and back down to Newcastle where it'll finish with a massive Family Fun Day.
Tamworth residents will get the chance to see the spectacular convoy and meet some of the "Bashers" during a pit stop at Duri Public School at 8am on Friday, May 24.
The whole convoy of themed cars will be there, from Thomas the Tank Engine and Lightning McQueen to Star Wars, Minions, and more.
"The Variety NSW Bash is not just about the drive; it's about the incredible people who participate. From seasoned veterans to first-time Bashers, everyone comes together with a shared passion for making a difference in the lives of children," Mr Warner said.
Duri Public School will receive more than $5,000 for educational resources and sporting equipment including projectors, workbooks, pedal desks and high jump mats.
For those interested in getting involved with or donating to the Variety NSW Bash, more information is available on Variety, the Children's Charity's website.
