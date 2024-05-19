The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Variety bash hits the road for kids in need, revving up to Tamworth soon

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 19 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car 1963 - "Where's Wally" driven by regular Variety Basher Errol Hancock joined the launch from Gunnedah on Sunday, May 19. Picture supplied by Variety NSW
Car 1963 - "Where's Wally" driven by regular Variety Basher Errol Hancock joined the launch from Gunnedah on Sunday, May 19. Picture supplied by Variety NSW

Get ready to shift gears and support a worthy cause as the annual Variety NSW Bash comes to town in a combination of charity and horsepower that's promising entertainment for the whole family.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.