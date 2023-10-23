Tamworthians whose lives have been saved by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service are getting the chance to meet their rescuers as the service revives a unique club's regular meetups.
More than 40 people attended a special function at the helicopter's Tamworth Airport base on Sunday, October 22, to bring locals who owe their lives to the service together with the helicopter's pilots, aircrew, and critical care medical team.
The people saved by the chopper, dubbed the 'Rescue Club,' toured the facility and were treated to a morning tea with workers who played a crucial role in their respective rescues.
"They are a very select group of people, whose day started out just like any other, only to take a turn that would remain etched in their minds forever," the service's acting Chief Executive Officer James Lawrence said.
"For many of them, meeting and talking with service staff, medical crew, pilots and aircrew also helps them in the recovery process. For others, it's a way of connecting with people who have been in similar situations."
The Rescue Club has members of all ages and backgrounds, from a 21-year-old driver to a farmer pushing into his 80s.
The unique community, brought together by circumstance, shared stories of being airlifted from farming accidents, heart attacks, and motor vehicle accidents which left them wondering whether they'd see their loved ones again.
The club members gave thanks to the Westpac chopper and its crew for their work in providing them a second chance at life.
The event on Sunday marked the revival of a cherished tradition, which brings the chopper crew closer to the local community.
"Our last Rescue Club functions were held in 2019, with the pandemic restricting base access for all but essential personnel since that time. Now, after nearly four years, we are excited to welcome past patients back to meet those who played such a vital role in their lives," Mr Lawrence said.
The acting CEO said the long-awaited return of Rescue Club events at the Tamworth, Belmont, and Lismore bases will create more opportunities for members to build community with each other while getting a behind-the-scene look at the role the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service plays in emergency care.
