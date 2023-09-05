The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is gearing up for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.
More than 40 cyclists will ride from Woolgoolga to Tamworth for the 21st annual Ride for the Chopper fundraising event, covering about 600 kilometres as they raise money for the helicopter.
About $40,000 has already been raised through individual contributions, with much more to come once the run gets underway on September 15.
"This is one of our top two in the New England North West. Any event anywhere which raises more than $100,000 is significant, and this one has for the last number of years," Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service event coordinator Jeff Galbraith said.
Mr Galbraith said with the rising cost of living hurting individuals and businesses, he's put extra emphasis on keeping event costs "as low as possible so that everything we can raise goes back into the service".
Last year the ride raised a whopping $138,000 for the rural rescue charity, with more than $80,000 coming from individual donations and the rest coming from sponsors.
"Not sure we'll get there again but by Jeeves we'll give it a crack," Mr Galbraith said to sponsors at the ride's official launch.
One of the ride's perennial participants said the event is an experience like no other.
"I've been doing it for 16 years now, so you'd think I'd learn," graphic designer and previous year's ride captain Steve Livingstone said with a laugh.
"The thing about this ride is it's ended up being a family, you end up getting close with the people doing the ride ... by the end of it you get home and you've got mates forever," Mr Livingstone said.
The ride attracts a large number of participants each year, and many of them say it's a win-win for both themselves and their community.
"I just started riding to keep fit at first, but you get to know people through groups like these and it's great fun while raising money for a great cause," Rotary club member Greg Vella said.
And with beaches, mountains, and everything in between, this year is shaping up to create even more memories for the 'family' of cyclists.
"The locations and some of the routes we get to ride are really exciting. Starting from Woolgoolga and going up through Dorrigo to Tamworth takes us through some incredibly beautiful areas," owner of Naomi Sustainable Energy Will Lullham said.
Speaking at the ride's official launch, the helicopter service's events coordinator for the Tamworth region said he wanted to give a special thanks to the event's sponsors for putting the pedal to the metal.
"This year the sponsorship has gone to another level," Mr Galbraith said.
The ride's gold sponsors include Orica, Woodley's Motors, Mining and Energy Union, Rohr Group, New Holland Agriculture, Squadron Energy, Namoi Sustainable Energy, and the Rotary Club of Tamworth.
Silver sponsors for the ride are Go Go Espresso, the Police Association of NSW, Calala Inn, the Calala Inn Fishing Club, Bidfood, McKnights Signs, 92.9/2tm, Alleys Coaches, Carlos IGA & Bakers Delight Tamworth Square.
"A lot of them are existing sponsors that have been with us for a long time, built from the early beginnings of the service in this area back in 2000 ... We pride ourselves in these relationships," Mr Galbraith said.
Donations for the Ride for the Chopper can be sent through the event's web page at https://events.rescuehelicopter.com.au/event/ride-chopper/home
