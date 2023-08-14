The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Tamworth locals return from Westpac Rescue Helicopter Drovers Run

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated August 14 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth's philanthropic spirit has been on full display as locals raised an "amazing" sum of money for a cause close to many of our hearts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.