Tamworth's philanthropic spirit has been on full display as locals raised an "amazing" sum of money for a cause close to many of our hearts.
The eighth annual Drover's Run, aimed at fundraising for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, has raised more than $174,000 so far, with donations still open until the end of the month.
Nearly 50 people put their hands up to raise funds and join the convoy of four-wheel-drives (4WDs), many from Tamworth where the chopper has one of its major bases.
One local, Michael Blundell, said it felt amazing to blow past his $3,000 fundraising goal on top of bringing his entire family along for the "great adventure".
"You never know what you're going to achieve, so when you go past it that feels real good. The family did nearly 14 grand plus what we did at auction so we might've pushed 17 grand all up," Mr Blundell said.
The 10-day event covered 3000km, from Tilpa on the banks of the Darling River across western NSW and then southbound following the border between NSW and South Australia.
READ ALSO:
Owner of the Pub Group Craig Power, who has a close personal connection to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter after it saved his life in 2021, said the outback adventure was a sight to behold.
"It was probably 80 to 85 per cent dirt roads but surprisingly the dirt roads were really good. There wasn't any stage we needed to do anything out of the box," Mr Power said.
The publican was one half of the team - Doghouse Tours - which took the trophy for the most funds raised, with his long-time friend, Dan Daly, coming in second for individual fund raisers.
"It was better than I ever expected, the trip was a surprise around every corner. It was educational, the people were fantastic, and the purpose of raising money for the helicopter was truly special," Mr Daly said.
As of the current count, Mr Daly has raised $16,549 and the dynamic duo together raised $32,069, nearly one-fifth of the fundraiser's total.
Despite the run officially coming to an end, donations can still be made on the chopper's website until the end of August.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.