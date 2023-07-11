For two local business owners, a fundraiser for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) presents not only an opportunity to assist an important community service but to reconnect as mates.
This year's Drover's Run 4WD Outback Adventure will be joined by longtime friends from Tamworth Dan Daly and Craig Power.
The trip holds special significance for Craig, who owes his life to the Westpac helicopter after he was rescued from a life-threatening motorbike accident in 2021.
As well as being lifelong friends, the pair each own well-established Tamworth businesses: Dan runs flooring retailer Carpet One and Craig is a publican who runs several iconic venues.
"We are passionate about giving something back to the community. [The WRHS] is a service regional NSW desperately needs," Dan said.
After his motorcycle crashed in a remote part of NSW, Craig said he spent what felt like hours on the dirt road wracked with pain, wondering if he'd ever walk again.
"I thought it was fairly serious, but in the end it wasn't too bad. I'd broken most of the ribs down my left side, punctured my lung, and gave my heart a bit of a shakeup," he said.
READ ALSO:
Reflecting on his experience with the chopper, Craig said he's grateful to the aircrew that saved his life.
"Thanks to them I made it to intensive care, where I stayed for a week. Took a few months to recover after that, but all better now," he said.
He and Dan have been supporting the WRHS for years, raising tens of thousands of dollars through various fundraisers and sponsorships even before Craig's accident.
But it's their first time on the Drovers Run, which chases the Murray River to iconic destinations in NSW, Victoria, and South Australia.
The trip is something Dan says has been on his bucket list for a long time.
"Getting enough time off is a battle, but this year it's a shorter trip so I thought this is the year for me," he said.
To take part in the Drovers Run participants have to pay a $250 registration fee and raise at least $2000 for the rescue service.
To help raise these funds, Dan enlisted Craig to be his partner in crime.
"[Dan] said, 'look, we both support the Westpac helicopter together with our businesses, how about we go on the Drovers Run?' and I said absolutely," Craig said.
He said between running their businesses and spending time with their families, it's been a while since the pair have been able to hang out as mates.
"Danny and I have known each other since we were back at school ... it's good to link back up for an opportunity like this and it'll be a lot of hours in the front seat with each other having a yarn and telling stories," Craig said.
Dan and Craig are "eagerly" preparing for their adventure but before they go their aim is to raise as much as possible for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
The duo are hosting a fundraising evening for the run at the Moonshiners Bar on Bridge Street on Friday, July 21. Entry is $50 with food, drinks, and live entertainment provided.
"You might even get a cameo song off Danny Daly at some point during the night," Craig said with a laugh.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.