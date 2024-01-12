The Northern Daily Leader
Looking for something to do? We've got you covered

January 12 2024 - 11:30am
Neons Nights: You Wish

When: January 13 from 7pm @ Pinot and Picasso

Join us under UV lights and dive into an ocean of colour with fluro paint. You Wish is the perfect artwork of all Picassos - it's easy and fun to paint with friends and family. Follow our artist step-by-step guide of blending and brush techniques. Don't be afraid to use whatever colours for your jellyfish!

