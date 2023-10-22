A COURT has heard one of the men involved in a "terrifying" break-and-enter in Tamworth was the "catalyst" behind it.
Mark Anthony Cameron appeared in the dock of Tamworth District Court for his sentencing after he broke into a house in West Tamworth and intimidated a woman.
The court heard the 38-year-old had been drinking at the home on Church Street with a man before "yelling" and "swearing" broke out between the pair on June 25, 2022.
Cameron left the property when the argument kicked off, but returned to the home about an hour later with another man.
The two co-offenders started yelling for the man to "get the f*** out" of the house, but a woman came out and told them he was no longer home.
The court heard the woman asked Cameron and the other man to leave, before they entered the house and continued to yell for the man to come out, while threatening to hurt and kill him.
While inside the house, the court heard the co-offender, Cameron Jade Anson, threatened to stab the woman's dog, called her a "stupid b****", and tried to enter a bedroom.
Both Cameron and Anson left the house, and one of the offenders kicked the door, and kicked and punched a car parked outside.
Police arrived at the home a short time later and found the woman visibly upset and distraught.
Both Cameron and Anson were charged with one count each of aggravated break-and-enter with intent while in company; and stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear after a police investigation.
During the sentencing, Cameron's defence barrister Steven Doupe said although his client was the "catalyst" or "instigator" for breaking into the home, his offending was less than Anson's while inside.
"Mr Cameron doesn't threaten [the woman]," he said.
Mr Doupe handed up a letter of apology written by Cameron to the court, and evidence of the 38-year-old participating in rehabilitation programs since the offending.
In his written submissions, Mr Doupe said the court could not be sure who kicked open the door to enter the home, or who kicked the door and the car on the way out.
Judge Andrew Coleman said the break-and-enter must have been "terrifying" for the female victim.
While reading excerpts from a report tendered to the court, Judge Coleman said the 38-year-old had admitted his actions were "dumb" and that he "wasn't thinking".
He said Cameron had shown remorse for the offending, and his reflections were focused on the affect his actions had had on the victim.
Judge Coleman noted Cameron has already taken "positive steps" to deal with alcohol and anger issues.
"It's very encouraging to see an offender who had taken positive steps ... no sentence should crush those hopes," he said.
Judge Coleman noted he had previously sentenced Anson to a two year community-based prison sentence, or ICO, for the charges.
He said although Anson was "more aggressive" while inside the home, he did not find there was a "significant difference" between the criminality of the co-offenders.
Judge Coleman convicted Cameron and sentenced him to a one year and 10 month supervised ICO for the two offences.
He added the condition the 38-year-old must participate in any programs or treatment deemed necessary, and abstain from alcohol and drugs for the duration of the order.
