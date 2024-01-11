Who's doing what and when in our Tamworth community

When: Sunday, January 14 @ 8.45am for 9am start
Where: Meet at yellow banner on the Bicentennial Park side of Hopscotch at Tamworth Regional Playground
Connect with others in your community by taking in the picturesque riverside walk of about five kilometres. BYO water and be sun safe.
Expect a warm friendly welcome, free t-shirt, conversation, laughter, meet others and free sausage sizzle after the walk.
This is a free event, find Walk n Talk for Life Tamworth on Facebook.
When: January 16 @ 1pm
Worried about a family member with a drinking problem? Al-Anon offers ongoing hope, strength, friendship & better understanding. Anonymity respected.
Weekly meetings are held in Tamworth:
Weekly meetings are held in Armidale:
When: February 21
Where: One of a Kind, 63 Denne Street, West Tamworth
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association (TRRRA) meetings are all about getting and sharing information, having a yarn about what Tamworth Regional Council is up to, and giving you a chance to bring up any worries you have about Council and local government issues.It's super important for Tamworth Communities to be heard, so join us.
Members of our federation will now be at Red Cross House in Kable Avenue Tamworth, next to Wests Diggers Club. Our hours of assistance for the witnessing of signatures, certifying documents and other JP related matters will be from 10am to 1pm each Monday (except when a public holiday occurs on that day). For further information contact Ron Hartmann on 0407 660 961.
Tamworth Evening VIEW Club (TEVC) is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to their community and make new connections with women in the area. TEVC is looking for women of all backgrounds and ages to join us. If what VIEW stands for and what it does resonates with you please call president Merilyn on 0458 956 711, or publicity officer Kathy on 0428 290 952 for further information.
Sing Australia Tamworth is a friendly, relaxed, sing-for-fun community group requiring no expertise, just a love of singing. Great morale booster; singing has so many benefits. St Peter's Church South Tamworth every Monday of school term 5pm to 6.45pm. Cost is $6 per week plus membership of the national organisation which offers many opportunities. See the website for more details or contact Janelle on 0437 652 397.
Are you wanting to meet new friends or are new to Tamworth and would like to meet up with other ladies for a friendly lunch. This organisation is not for profit, and meets monthly and supports local charities. New members are always welcome. For more information please call our membership officer Jean, 02 6761 8364.
When: First and third Wednesday of each month 6pm for 6.30pm
Where: North Tamworth Bowling Club
Meet a group of men who strive to make a difference in the community while enjoying camaraderie and fellowship. Meet the members. Find out more about what we do.
If you would like to attend a meeting contact John Hook, 0407 005 339.
Free exhibitions: For people wishing to improve health and lifestyle, free exhibitions of Tai Chi are being offered each Saturday at Tamworth's Bicentennial Park, commencing at 10am.
Leading Tai Chi teacher Brian Gregson will demonstrate how the skills can improve health and well being and invites people of all ages to participate.
For people wishing to, regular classes will be available. For further information contact Brian, 0423 403 529.
Any Saturday for a 7.50am start at Chaffey Park. For more information you can email Chaffeypark@parkrun.com, or see our Facebook page Chaffey Park parkrun.
Meetings are held at the Tamworth Community Centre on the first Tuesday of each month. New members are very welcome to join this friendly club. For information contact Laurie Muldoon, 0408 481 680.
