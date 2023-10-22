The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Residents of Segenhoe stay tuned after earlier being warned to take shelter

Gabriel Fowler
Jonathan Hawes
By Gabriel Fowler, and Jonathan Hawes
Updated October 23 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FIREFIGHTERS issued Upper Hunter Valley residents an emergency warning to seek shelter on Sunday, October 22, as they battled to contain an out-of-control bushfire in trying conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

General news, investigations, community, health, social welfare, transition, justice. gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.