THE RESCUE helicopter was kept busy on the weekend, with a little boy and a young man flown to hospitals in separate call-outs.
A seven-year-old boy was urgently airlifted from Tamworth hospital to a children's hospital in Newcastle for specialist treatment on Sunday.
NSW Ambulance called on the Westpac Rescue Helicopter about 8.30am.
The chopper's critical care team worked with Tamworth hospital staff to stabilise the young boy for transport.
He was flown to John Hunter Children's Hospital for further medical attention.
Hours later, the Westpac chopper was separately tasked to Coonabarabran, after reports a 25-year-old man was hurt.
Paramedics rushed to the scene about 7pm on Sunday and treated the man for injuries he suffered when he fell from a tree.
The helicopter arrived in Coonabarabran with its critical care team on board, and helped stabilise the man.
He was airlifted to Tamworth hospital for treatment.
