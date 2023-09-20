The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth's industry grows, but housing shortage puts spanner in the works

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
September 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth is currently in the midst of a multi-million dollar industrial boom, but it's not all smooth sailing as a lack of housing threatens to put a stranglehold on the region's growth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.