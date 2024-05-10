Plans submitted to renovate old Barraba RSL hall into child care facility

The old Barraba RSL memorial hall could be the solution to a child care shortage in the rural community.
Barraba-based developer Nigel Goodam has submitted a Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE) to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, to renovate the Queen Street hall into a 70-place child care facility.
The facility would include 40 spots for kids aged zero to three and 30 spots for children aged 3 to5.
Mr Goodam told the Leader child care is "sorely needed" in the town.
"There is no child care facility at all," he said.
"There is a kindergarten, but they don't look after long day care. So, for anyone working as a firefighter, doctor, or nurse, they have no childcare options.
"Their only options currently are to go to Manilla and come back, or grandparents."
The lack of child care Mr Goodam said has "really held the town back".
"We have a government that wants people to move out of the city, but they have to give small communities like Barraba a chance," he said.
The Barraba RSL Memorial Hall building, located at 143 Queen Street, has sat vacant since the sub-branch closure in 2022.
A lack of veterans and service members in the small community forced the branch to fold and the building was put up for sale.
The SEE details how the facility would be renovated to include three indoor play rooms, a dedicated cot room, three outdoor play areas, and all additional amenities.
It would also include the construction of 14 car parks with direct access onto Savoy Street.
The report states, the "retrofitting of an unoccupied community hall is sympathetic", as the majority of the work will be done on the inside of the building and any external works on the building facade will be "cosmetic".
If given the green light the project is estimated to cost $1,171,500.
Mr Goodam said it is a lovely old building and he wants to do it justice.
The centre would also offer new employment opportunities to the community.
"I am hopeful the locals will put their hands up to get trained up and work in the centre," he said.
"All the locals have been supportive. They said, 'As soon as you can get going, it is really holding the community back'."
The centre would provide child care for families from Manilla to Bingara.
The application is available for public comment until Saturday, May 25.
