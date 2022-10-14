BUSINESS will soar to new heights as the city centre looks to expand upwards amid a development boom.
Developers and business owners have expressed interest in adding accommodation and office spaces on top of existing shopfronts in the CBD.
Tamworth Regional Council director liveable communities Gina Vereker, said development applications had been received by council with the intentions of adding new height dimensions to the city.
"We've had some owners say I'm not interested in doing any development," she said.
"And then we've had others who were really keen to develop and explore that option of 'how high can I go?'."
A mixture of apartments, offices spaces and student accommodation have been slated for the second storey developments.
READ ALSO:
Ms Vereker said there appeared to be a demand for "A grade" office space.
"It's what you'd get in Sydney or Melbourne," she said.
"Because we're a regional city there hasn't been a lot of redevelopment in that area.
As the city looks to grow, Ms Vereker said attracting more government departments would require better quality office space.
The interest in developing student accommodation comes as the construction of Tamworth's University of New England campus is expected to be complete by 2025.
The old Northern Daily Leader Building on Marius Street has been dubbed by Ms Vereker as a "great height".
"We need to see other buildings of that height, it signifies we're a city not a town," she said.
Balance will be needed to not "overshadow" or "overwhelm" heritage buildings in the CBD.
But it's not all about height.
Next year a plan will be developed to 'beautify' shopfronts and streetscapes from White Street up to the UNE campus, which will be built at the old velodrome site on Peel Street.
But council will need to vote again to pour money into the plans once developed.
"It will be important in terms of shade and landscaping," Ms Vereker said.
"We want people to walk back and forwards to the university, so you need to have some shade."
The beautification and upwards development, specifically the addition of apartments, is also hoped to improve the nightlife of the CBD.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.